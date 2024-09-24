Live
Grand NSS Day Celebrations
Nagar Kurnool: The NSS Day celebrations were held in grandeur at the Nagar Kurnool district bus stand. NSS students from the Government Science Degree College raised awareness among passengers through various theatrical performances.
They emphasized the importance of responding with humanity in emergencies and offering help when witnessing incidents. In addition to the performances, a large rally was held from the main road to the bus stand, where students raised slogans promoting the importance and impact of the NSS.
The event concluded with an NSS-themed presentation at the college. College Principal Kamar Shahjahan Sultana, NSS Coordinator Ramakrishna, faculty members, and students actively participated in the celebrations.
