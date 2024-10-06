  • Menu
Grand Reunion of Alumni in thudukurthy

Nagar Kurnool : A grand alumni reunion of the 2000-2001 SSC batch was held at Zilla Parishad High School in Toodukurthi village, Nagar Kurnool Mandal. The event was marked by an emotional gathering of former classmates and teachers at the ZPHS High School. The former students took the opportunity to honor their teachers with heartfelt gratitude.

During the event, the alumni shared their personal experiences and memories from their time at the school, reminiscing about their journey since graduation. Teacher Vishweshwar Reddy, addressing the students, encouraged them to always stay happy and aim for greater success in life.

The event created a nostalgic atmosphere as the alumni reconnected with their peers and teachers, celebrating their shared past and future aspirations.

