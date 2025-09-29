Live
Grand Saddula Bathukamma Celebrations Held in Suryapet
Highlights
The Saddula Bathukamma festivities were celebrated with grandeur at the district headquarters of Suryapet.
Suryapet: The Saddula Bathukamma festivities were celebrated with grandeur at the district headquarters of Suryapet. Former Minister and Suryapet MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy took part in the celebrations, extending Bathukamma greetings to women across Telangana.
He joined the events organised at the Rythu Bazaar, as well as in wards 30 and 43, and also in Sri Srinagar locality. The colourful celebrations drew enthusiastic participation from women and children, who captured the joyful moments by clicking selfies in large numbers, adding to the festive spirit.
