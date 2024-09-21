Live
- Water and Soil Management Training for Nagarkurnool Agriculture Officers
- Certificate Verification for KGBV Teaching Staff Recruitment Completed in Nagarkurnool
- District Immunization Officer Dr. Ravi Kumar Naik Reviews Children's Vaccination Program
- Grand Til Oil Abhishekam Pujas for Shani Swamy at Nandi Vaddeman Village
- Immediate Arrest of Former AP CM Jagan and Officials Demanded for Defiling Tirupati Laddu: BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy
- District Collector Urges Completion of Oil Palm Cultivation Target
- Special Action Plan for Re-enrolling Dropout Students into Schools as per the District Collector's Orders
- Tributes Paid to Konda Laxman Bapuji by BRS V district Coordinator on His Death Anniversary
- Hyderabad set to witness biggest Dandiya event
- 996 persons nabbed red-handed by she teams during Ganesh Visarjan
Just In
Grand Til Oil Abhishekam Pujas for Shani Swamy at Nandi Vaddeman Village
On the auspicious occasion of Bhadrapada Masam Chavithi, special Til (sesame) oil Abhishekam Pujas were performed for Sri Shani Swamy, accompanied by Jyeshta Mata, at Nandi Vaddeman village in Bijnapally Mandal.
Nagar kurnool: On the auspicious occasion of Bhadrapada Masam Chavithi, special Til (sesame) oil Abhishekam Pujas were performed for Sri Shani Swamy, accompanied by Jyeshta Mata, at Nandi Vaddeman village in Bijnapally Mandal. The chief priest, Dr. Gavamatham Vishwanatha Shastri, shared that devotees from various regions offered special prayers to Lord Shani with great devotion, performing the Abhishekam with Ashtottara Namavali (108 names). He mentioned that worshipping Lord Shani with sesame oil, jilledu flowers, jilledu leaves, and jammi leaves helps alleviate planetary doshas (afflictions) and bring peace. Rudrabhishekam was also performed for Lord Shiva, who is associated with Brahma Sutra. Special pujas were offered to Lord Ganesha and Nandi Swamy as well.
After the rituals, Vedic blessings were given to devotees, followed by the distribution of prasadam. Temple Chairman V. Gopal Rao, committee members Veerashekar, Prabhakar, Pullayya, priests Gavamatham Shanti Kumar, Umamaheshwar, staff member Gopal Reddy, and a large number of devotees and women participated in the event.