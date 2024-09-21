Grand Til Oil Abhishekam Pujas for Shani Swamy at Nandi Vaddeman Village

Nagar kurnool: On the auspicious occasion of Bhadrapada Masam Chavithi, special Til (sesame) oil Abhishekam Pujas were performed for Sri Shani Swamy, accompanied by Jyeshta Mata, at Nandi Vaddeman village in Bijnapally Mandal. The chief priest, Dr. Gavamatham Vishwanatha Shastri, shared that devotees from various regions offered special prayers to Lord Shani with great devotion, performing the Abhishekam with Ashtottara Namavali (108 names). He mentioned that worshipping Lord Shani with sesame oil, jilledu flowers, jilledu leaves, and jammi leaves helps alleviate planetary doshas (afflictions) and bring peace. Rudrabhishekam was also performed for Lord Shiva, who is associated with Brahma Sutra. Special pujas were offered to Lord Ganesha and Nandi Swamy as well.

After the rituals, Vedic blessings were given to devotees, followed by the distribution of prasadam. Temple Chairman V. Gopal Rao, committee members Veerashekar, Prabhakar, Pullayya, priests Gavamatham Shanti Kumar, Umamaheshwar, staff member Gopal Reddy, and a large number of devotees and women participated in the event.