Group-1 Mains exams end peacefully

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission’s Group-1 Mains exams concluded peacefully on Sunday, and around 21,151 candidates appeared for the exams.

According to officials, around 31,383 candidates were shortlisted for the exam. The Group 1 Mains was held for the first time in the separate State of Telangana at 46 centres in Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Hyderabad districts, with the last time it was held being in 2011. Strict security measures were taken up in the wake of agitations for the postponement of the Mains exam, and police have invoked Section 144 near the exam centres to prevent the assembly of people. For the first time, GPS has been used for the vehicle that transported the question paper. No untoward incident was reported from the centres.

Meanwhile, the Group-1 candidates felt that the papers were moderately easy, but the current affairs that appeared in the question papers seemed to be two years old, and questions pertaining to recent current affairs were not asked.