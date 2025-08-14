Group-II services certificate verification from August 20

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has announced the second spell schedule for certificate verification of candidates shortlisted for various posts under Group-II Services, as per Notification No. 28/2022 dated December 29, 2022. The list of hall ticket numbers of selected candidates has been made available on the Commission’s official website.

Dr. Priyanka Ala, Secretary, TGPSC said on Wednesday, the certificate verification process will be conducted from August 20 to August 23, 2025, starting at 10:30 AM daily. A reserve day has been scheduled for August 25, 2025.

The verification will take place at Suravaram Pratap Reddy University, formerly known as Sri Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, located at Public Garden Road, Nampally, Hyderabad (Old Campus).

Candidates are required to download the verification material from the Commission’s website at www.tspsc.gov.in. Additionally, they must exercise their web options between August 18 and August 25, 2025, through the TGPSC portal. The Commission has emphasized that candidates should exercise utmost care while submitting web options, as these will be considered for final selection.

Candidates who fail to attend the certificate verification on the scheduled dates will forfeit their candidature and will not be considered for further recruitment processes.

The Commission has advised all shortlisted candidates to regularly check its website for updates and instructions.