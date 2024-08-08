GST Scam: CID likely to summon Somesh Kumar

Hyderabad: The CID, which is probing the alleged GST fraud of nearly Rs 1,400 crore and had booked cases against former chief secretary Somesh Kumar and four others, is likely to summon Somesh Kumar in two or three days’ time. The probe agency has already gathered information from a few firms which allegedly got huge tax benefits through Input Credit Tax after the tax payment between 2020 and 2022 and has gone through a report submitted by former Commercial Taxes Commissioner TK Sridevi.

Official sources said that the CID officials had gathered necessary evidence based on which they want to question the former chief secretary and three other officials. Police also booked a case against Additional Commissioner SV Kasi Visweswara Rao and Deputy Commissioner A Siva Rama Prasad of the Commercial Taxes wing and also Sobhan Babu, an Assistant Professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Hyderabad.

It had also booked cases against Plianto Technologies, a technology partner of the Commercial Taxes. The CID is said to have sought some more information from the Commercial Taxes department and also the GST Commissionerate, Hyderabad to verify the available evidence and move forward to take action against the alleged accused in the GST scam.

