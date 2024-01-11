Guv accepts resignation of TSPSC chief

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday accepted the resignations submitted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Chairman and three of its members.

TSPSC Chairman B Janardhan Reddy and the three members -- R Satyanarayana, Prof Bandi Linga Reddy and Karam Ravinder Reddy -- submitted their resignations in the backdrop of the controversy over the leak of question papers of recruitment tests conducted by the Commission last year.

The Governor accepting their resignations has now paved the way for the appointment of a new Chairman for the Commission by the Congress government which has already begun exercise to identify suitable persons for the post of Chairman and members from non-political backgrounds. The previous government had filled the Commission with political leaders. Clarifying on the acceptance of the resignations in view of "misinformation and concerns", a Raj Bhavan press release said there has been no delay on the part of the Governor.

The Governor promptly forwarded the resignations as per Business Rules to the state government for circulation of the file along with the remarks and opinion of the Advocate General through the Chief Minister after ensuring a thorough examination of the matter, it said. It is imperative to note that the ongoing investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) played a crucial role in the decision-making process, the release further said.

Considering this, the state government reviewed the resignations and obtained the opinion of the Advocate General and circulated the file to the Governor through the Chief Minister for acceptance of all four resignations on January 9, it said.



"The Governor on January 10 accepted all the four resignations without prejudice to the ongoing investigations and any potential future criminal proceedings," it said.

The Raj Bhavan assures all the people of the state in general and the unemployed youth in particular that every precaution has been taken to safeguard the interests of the unemployed youth in this process, the release said.

"The entire process of acceptance of resignations was completed in one day with utmost diligence and in adherence to legal procedures," it added.

The leak of question papers of the recruitment tests conducted by the TSPSC dominated headlines during 2023. The impact of leak of question papers and cancellation of some exams was such that it was cited as one of the reasons for disenchantment of unemployed youth with the then BRS government.