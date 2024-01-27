Guv attacks previous BRS govt, terms it ‘dictatorial’

Hyderabad: The Republic Day in Telangana witnessed a blistering attack by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on the previous BRS regime, calling it a ‘dictatorial government’ run against the constitutional spirit.

This remark led to angry retaliation by the BRS which dubbed this as ‘nonsense’ and reflective of her ‘brazen affection’ for the Congress party.

In her Republic Day address, Soundararajan said Telangana is in the process of reconstructing constitutional bodies, systems and values that were 'ruined' in the last 10 years and the present people's government was reviving constitutional merits, systems and practices.

The Congress had ended the BRS rule months ago and formed the government with A Revanth Reddy as the Chief Minister.

"The Telangana society has put an end to the 10-year dictatorial government run against the constitutional spirit in the recently held elections. The people's government has been formed in Telangana state. The people's mandate declared that arrogance and autocracy have no place in Telangana state," Soundararajan, known for her frequent run-ins with then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS dispensation, said.

“Unilateral decisions and dictatorial approaches are against the principles of democracy.

The newly-elected people’s government started functioning with full consciousness and is striving with the objective of delivering equal opportunities, rendering social justice, and granting freedom to all sections of people,” she said, complimenting the Congress government.



The Governor said the previous government had completely neglected employment and was indifferent towards the youth, who played a key role during the Telangana movement. She said the process of reforms was going on in the TSPSC and job recruitment would be taken up by the government soon.

The Governor recalled how investments worth Rs 40,000 crore were brought by the government from the Davos visit of CM Revanth Reddy. She also said that 24 hours of quality power was given to the farmers. Rythu Bharosa was already being paid.

“The past government was not accessible to the people. People did not know where to raise their grievances. We all witnessed that there was no mechanism to wipe out the tears of the common man. Democratic government is taking up the Praja Vaani programme,” said Tamilisai Soundararajan.