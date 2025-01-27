Live
- Menopause and heart disease risk in women
- Success is divided into two ways: Twinkle Khanna
- Celebrating National Geographic Day: A tribute to exploration and discovery
- Career opportunities in medical tourism
- 'The Birthday Boy' Shines at Jaipur International Film Festival
- KTR alleges govt implementing schemes for only one village per mandal
- Paving the way for inclusive & future-ready education
- This weight loss app can track fibre, protein content in meals
- WHO is tackling global health crises?
- Your Horoscope for 27 January 2025: What the Stars Say Today
Just In
Guv felicitates outstanding achievers on R-Day
‘Awards for Excellence-2024’ ceremony held during ‘At Home’ programme at Raj Bhavan on Sunday
Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma gave away Awards for Excellence-2024 in recognition of outstanding contributions and voluntary service by individuals and organisations on the occasion of Republic Day during ‘At Home’ programme at Raj Bhavan.
The program was attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, State High Court Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and State Ministers amongst other dignitaries.
The Governor presented the awards to those selected under different categories. Dr G Chandrasekhar Reddy, IFS was awarded lifetime achievement award for Environmental conservation.
Under the individual category, Dusharla Satyanarayana (Environment Protection), Arikapudi Raghu (Divyangjan welfare), Jeevanji Deepthi (Sports and Games) and P.B. Krishna Bharti and M. Panduranga Rao (Culture) received the award. Under institutional category Druvansh Organisation (Environment Protection), LV Prasad Institute ( Divyangjan welfare), Aditya Mehta Foundation (Sports and Games) and Samskruti Foundation (Culture) were awarded.