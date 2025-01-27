Guv felicitates outstanding achievers on R-Day

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma gave away Awards for Excellence-2024 in recognition of outstanding contributions and voluntary service by individuals and organisations on the occasion of Republic Day during ‘At Home’ programme at Raj Bhavan.

The program was attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, State High Court Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and State Ministers amongst other dignitaries.

The Governor presented the awards to those selected under different categories. Dr G Chandrasekhar Reddy, IFS was awarded lifetime achievement award for Environmental conservation.

Under the individual category, Dusharla Satyanarayana (Environment Protection), Arikapudi Raghu (Divyangjan welfare), Jeevanji Deepthi (Sports and Games) and P.B. Krishna Bharti and M. Panduranga Rao (Culture) received the award. Under institutional category Druvansh Organisation (Environment Protection), LV Prasad Institute ( Divyangjan welfare), Aditya Mehta Foundation (Sports and Games) and Samskruti Foundation (Culture) were awarded.