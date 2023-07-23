Guv Tamilisai clears air on entering poll fray

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and CM KCR's government are not getting along at all. CM KCR and co are directly criticising Tamilisai and her behavior on the performance of the government. BRS leaders often criticise that Governor Tamilisai is acting like a political leader. On the other hand, there are reports that Tamilisai will contest in the elections to be held next year. Tamilisai reacted to this news.

Tamilisai, who is also the Governor of Puducherry, said that God above and the BJP leaders at the Centre will decide on whether she will contest or not. Tamilisaini, who participated in an event in Puducherry on Saturday, was asked by the media whether she will contest the Lok Sabha elections. The Governor said that she is currently working effectively as the Governor of two states.

She said that she could not decide on her own to contest for the post of MP. The God above and the rulers above have to make a decision.