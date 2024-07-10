Guv’s approval to divide GP sparks resentment by locals

Bhadrachalam: Evenas the people of Bhadrachalam were eagerly waiting to see what the Chief Ministers of the two Telugu States would decide on the matter of joining the five panchayats that were separated from here and merged in Andhra Pradesh, it jolted them when the Governor approved the bill to divide the Bhadrachalam Major Panchayat into three Gram Panchayats (GPs) on July 6.

Locals are expressing anger over the decision and feeling like the government is playing with them by being inconsiderate. They state that the development of Bhadrachalam will be stunted and local problems will increase due to this decision.

The people of the town have been worrying for some time now about Bhadrachalam being divided into three panchayats. Along with them, leaders of CPI, CPM, Congress, and tribal communities also opposed this decision. However, with the approval of the Governor, their hopes have once again been crashed, feel the people.

They question whether the will of the people is worth accepting the three panchayats under any circumstances? Concerns are being expressed that it is not appropriate to make the identity of Bhadrachalam, which is of great spiritual and touristic importance across the country, disappear.

In view of the importance of Bhadrachalam Devasthanam, the government must reconsider and keep it as a single panchayat. Moreover, the people are demanding for discussions to be done in order to do justice to the tribals and non-tribals and recognise it as a special authority area subject to tribal laws.

When the previous BRS government introduced this bill a few year ago, it may be recalled that all other parties opposed it except for the the ‘Pink Leaders.’ The then Congress MLA Podem Veeraiah fought hard for Bhadrachalam to be a single panchayat. The governor and the ministers were interrogated together.

Meanwhile, the issue of division is likely to become a major problem for the Congress as ministers from the joint Khammam district that includes Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramaka play a key role in the Revanth Reddy led Congress government.