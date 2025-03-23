Live
Hail, rain wreak havoc
Asifabad : Kumrambhim Asifabad district experienced hailstorm with thunder, lightning, and gusty winds on Saturday evening. Trees were uprooted at Manik Guda and Govindpur villages due to strong winds causing interruption in power supply.
Moreover, Asifabad, Wankidi, and Kerameri mandals were paralyzed by unseasonal rains. In addition, crops were destroyed and heavy damage was caused to the mango pods. The flood water reached the Jubilee market in the district centre bringing daily life to a halt.
