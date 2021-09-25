Hair ball removed from woman's abdomen in Sangareddy

The doctors of government general hospital in Sangareddy district removed a lump of hair from woman's abdomen.



The woman, Srilatha (20), a native of Buchanpalli village of Vikarabad district suffered a stomach pain for the last few days. The woman said that she visited several hospitals but there was no difference in her health condition.

On September 17, the woman was taken to the government hospital after she experienced severe pain. The doctors found a lump of hair in the woman's abdomen after a scan and recommended a surgery.

The team led by general surgeon K Kiran Kumar performed a two-hour surgery on Friday and removed the hair ball. The doctors stated that the condition of Srilatha is stable.