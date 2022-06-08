Haj camp 2022 coordination meeting chaired

Hyderabad: The Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali and Koppula Eshwar held an all departmental meeting in connection with the Haj pilgrimage 2022 on Wednesday. The Haj camp 2022 will begin from June 18 and will continue till June 30 at Haj House building at Nampally.It is reported that around 3,000 Haj pilgrims will be embarking on the pilgrimage from the Hyderabad embarkation point. The pilgrims include people from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Minister Koppula Eshwar informed that all facilities including customs clearance, baggage checking, provision of currency exchange and food and accommodation during stay at Haj House are being provided for the pilgrims.

Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Mohd Saleem informed that Hyderabad has been named as the best embarkation point in the country and requested all the departments to coordinate for the smooth conduct of the camp.

Advisor to the Government for Minority Affairs, A K Khan informed that about 3016 Haj pilgrims including 825 pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh will depart from Hyderabad by eight Saudi Airline flights. Each flight will accommodate 377 pilgrims.