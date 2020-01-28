Hajipur rape-murder case : Court to pronounce judgment on Feb 6

Nalgonda: The fast track Court has postponed the judgment with regard to three minor girls' rape and murder cases to February 6.

The fast track court in Nalgonda completed hearings on January 17 and announced to pronounce judgment on January 27, but postponed to February as the full fledged Judgment was reportedly not yet readied.

Bommalararam police arrested Srinivas Reddy and filed cases against him after collecting the evidences against him with regard to rape and murder of three minor girls at his native village Hajipur.

Police produced medical reports, versions of villagers and produced 108 witnesses before the fast track court judges Vishwanath Reddy and Srinivas Reddy and recorded the statements of the accused.

Accused Srinivas Reddy condemned the police charges against him before the judge and termed all evidences produced against him as fabricated.

The public prosecutor Chandra Shekar had argued and urged the judge concerned to award death penalty to the accused Srinivas Reddy.

As no one came forward to argue in favor of accused Srinivas Reddy , legal authority services arranged Tagore as defence lawyer . Lwayer Tagore expilaned his versions to judge and said his client was innocent and police leveled false charges against his client before the court

the court which hear the versions of both lawyers on 8 and 17 of this month and announced to pronounce the judgment on January 27 , but Judge Vishwanath Reddy postponed the verdict to February 6 as the copies of judgment was not readied at scheduled time.