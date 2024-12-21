Live
Just In
Hamid Ali Appointed as Public Prosecutor for Nagar Kurnool District Court
NagarKurnool: Senior advocate Mohammad Hamid Ali has been appointed as the Public Prosecutor for the Nagar Kurnool District Court. Hailing from Godal village in Balmoor Mandal, Hamid Ali has been practicing as a criminal lawyer in Nagar Kurnool since 1987, with an illustrious career spanning 37 years. He previously served as the President of the Nagar Kurnool Bar Association and is highly respected for his professional contributions in the district.
Expressing gratitude for the appointment, Hamid Ali thanked local MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, MP Dr. Mallu Ravi, MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy, State Bar Council Chairman Anantha Narsimhareddy, Nagar Kurnool Congress Party Minority Division President Habib Ur Rahman, bar members, officials, and other supporters for their assistance and encouragement.