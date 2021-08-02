Top
Hanamkonda: Hospital staff draws flak

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar
Hanamkonda: Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar made a surprise visit to Government Maternity Hospital here on Monday.

After interacting with the inpatients and their attendants, he expressed unhappiness over the facilities.

He warned the hospital staff to be prompt at their duties. Noticing some of the employees not signing in the attendance register, he told the staff to maintain order.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is keen to improve medical infrastructure in all the State-run hospitals.

Referring to the KCR Kit scheme, he said that a mother upon delivery is being provided with a kit consisting of 16 items necessary to keep newborn babies (neonates) warm and hygienic," Vinay said.

KCR is committed to provide corporate healthcare to all the people, he said. Later, he distributed fruits to inpatients.

