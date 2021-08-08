Hans truly a people's paper says Assistant Professor Shanthi

It has been 10 successful years and accolades are pouring in. We are fortunate that we have you with us in the city and the state through all its ups and downs, celebrating 10 years of journey.

The journey has been outstanding, and the learned readers continue to appreciate Hans India for the quality reportage and for news and views. I wish it must be a strategic journey. Onward.

I am also one of the readers of Hans India since its inception. It has understood the pulse of the people and has always been objective in presentation of news. I have a small suggestion, rather an appeal.

Kindly devote some space for developmental issues and be our partner in taking the city to be introduced to the people who are recent residents to the city and introducing our history of the city and our great heroes of yesteryears to take the city to great heights in the map of development and progress.

I appreciate wholeheartedly the efforts to maintain the integrity of journalism. Hans India is the ray of hope in the era of paid journalism; where public-media relations are weakening. The 4th estate is vulnerable from all the corners and public lost confidence on it.

The fact that Hans India is the champion of the cause of the underprivileged with the sheer intent of highlighting the truth must be much-admired. Hans has created a space and established themselves as ethical and trusted publication. It truly is a 'People's Paper.'

V Shanthi, Assistant Professor (Commerce),

AMS Arts & Science College for Women, Hyderabad.