  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hanumakonda: Cops organise 'Open House'

Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi checking automated fingerprint identification system at the Open House at the Warangal Police Commissionerate on Tuesday
x

Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi checking automated fingerprint identification system at the Open House at the Warangal Police Commissionerate on Tuesday

Highlights

The ‘Open House’ that gives a glimpse of various aspects related to the Police department is a not to be missed opportunity for the people especially youth and students, Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi said.

Hanumakonda: The 'Open House' that gives a glimpse of various aspects related to the Police department is a not to be missed opportunity for the people especially youth and students, Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi said. Inaugurating the Open House (online) organised by the Armed Reserve Police as part of Flag Day programmes at the Warangal Police Commissionerate here on Tuesday, Tarun Joshi said that they have arranged it in virtual mode due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Open House, the authorities demonstrated a wide range of arms, including light machine guns, devices used in detection of bombs, finger prints, CLUES team, bomb disposal and dog squads etc. The Commissioner said that people can access the Open House on weblink http://www.facebook.com/cpwric

Central Zone DCP Pushpa Reddy, Additional DCPs Bheem Rao, Sanjeev, Janardhan, ACPs Srinivas, Nagaiah, Sadanandam, Kishore Kumar, RIs Srinivas Rao, Bhaskar, Nagesh, Inspectors Naresh Kumar, Chandrasekhar and police officers association president Ashok Kumar were among others present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X