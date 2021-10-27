Hanumakonda: Cops organise 'Open House'

Hanumakonda: The 'Open House' that gives a glimpse of various aspects related to the Police department is a not to be missed opportunity for the people especially youth and students, Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi said. Inaugurating the Open House (online) organised by the Armed Reserve Police as part of Flag Day programmes at the Warangal Police Commissionerate here on Tuesday, Tarun Joshi said that they have arranged it in virtual mode due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Open House, the authorities demonstrated a wide range of arms, including light machine guns, devices used in detection of bombs, finger prints, CLUES team, bomb disposal and dog squads etc. The Commissioner said that people can access the Open House on weblink http://www.facebook.com/cpwric

Central Zone DCP Pushpa Reddy, Additional DCPs Bheem Rao, Sanjeev, Janardhan, ACPs Srinivas, Nagaiah, Sadanandam, Kishore Kumar, RIs Srinivas Rao, Bhaskar, Nagesh, Inspectors Naresh Kumar, Chandrasekhar and police officers association president Ashok Kumar were among others present.