Hanuman Jayanti celebrated grandly

Mahabubnagar: Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated with great fervour and devotion across Mahabubnagar district on Saturday, drawing large crowds of devotees to various temples.

The highlight of the celebrations was at the historic Appannapally Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Mahabubnagar town, where local MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy participated as the chief guest.

Marking the occasion, the MLA offered special prayers to Lord Hanuman and sought divine blessings for peace, prosperity, and happiness for the people of Mahabubnagar. Speaking on the occasion, he wished that Lord Anjaneya Swamy’s grace and protection be upon everyone.

He also assured that steps would be taken for the development of the ancient and revered temple.

Temple priests performed Vedic rituals and offered Teertha Prasadam to the MLA. As a gesture of communal harmony, a buttermilk distribution camp organized by Muslim brothers in the temple premises was also inaugurated by the MLA.

Earlier,Yennam also participated in special prayers at a Hanuman mandir at Ambabhavani temple and assured that to improve the facilities at all major temples in Mahabubnagar.

Devotees in large numbers gathered to take part in the festivities, reflecting the vibrant spirit of unity and devotion in the region.

The event witnessed the participation of several local leaders including MUDA Chairman Lakshman Yadav, former Municipal Chairman Anand Goud, and others.