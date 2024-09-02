Live
Harish demands urgent relief as floods leave State in chaos
Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao on Sunday demanded the government provide urgent relief as the flood has left the State in chaos.
He took to X stating, “An unexpected disaster has left the State in chaos, with the loss of many lives deeply saddening us. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. While some mourn the loss of their loved ones, others have been left homeless and desperate. Many have lost their livestock, crops, and livelihoods, and the sorrow is palpable. Each person’s story is a reminder of the tragedy this disaster has brought.”
Rao said, “In these trying times, all must come together and support one another. It’s crucial to offer help without letting politics get in the way. The State government needs to act swiftly and responsibly. Urgent action must be taken to reassure those affected. With more heavy rain expected in the coming days, vigilance in the most impacted areas is essential. Relief centres should be set up to provide flood victims with food, clean water, and medical care. Health camps should be organised; people in vulnerable areas should be relocated to safer locations.”