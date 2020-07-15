Finance Minister Harish Rao on Wednesday inaugurated a 100-bed COVID-19 hospital here at Siddipet. The minister inspected the isolation wards and spoke to the doctors about the treatment being accorded to the patients.

He also inquired about the energy drinks which will be given to the patients and its usage. The hospital consists of 20 ICU beds with oxygen and 80 beds for isolation of suspected patients with symptoms and those asymptomatic. ZP chairman Veleti Roja Radhakrishna, MLC Farooq Hussain, additional collector Muzzamil Khan, medical college principal Tamil Arasu, medical officials and doctors were present.

The 100-bed hospital has been set up at the district area hospital. Earlier, the minister directed the district collector to sanction Rs 6.50 lakh on war footing basis to carry out the repair works in the hospital.

The government has decided to set up a 100-bed hospital in Siddipet and Sangareddy districts in the view of the rising coronavirus cases. Siddipet has been declared as coronavirus-free in the first half of May but now, the district hit 100-mark.

Earlier in the day, the minister inaugurated mini-park near clock tower at court junction in Siddipet town. The park has been developed by Siddipet Urban Development Authority (SUDA) at a cost of Rs 4 lakh. Speaking after the launch event, the minister Harish Rao said that all the junctions are being developed as a part of the beautification of Siddipet.