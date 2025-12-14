Harish Rao: Not vision 2047, but poison 2047 for students

Hyderabad: Accusing the State government of neglecting schools, BRS leader T Harish Rao said that the frequent food poisoning incidents in residential schools have turned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s “Vision 2047” into “Poison 2047” for students.

Harish Rao on Saturday visited the King Koti Government Hospital to console the students of the Bagh Lingampally Minority Residential School who were hospitalised after consuming contaminated food.

He inquired with the doctors about the medical treatment being provided to the victims.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Harish Rao criticised the misplaced priorities of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Every single day, students in one Gurukula or government school are landing in hospitals due to food poisoning. The situation is so dire that recently, students from the Shameerpet BC Gurukula had to go to a police station to file a complaint against the Revanth Reddy government because they were being served rice with insects. Similarly, 43 children from Chandu Naik Thanda in Madhapur were hospitalised. Now, 90 students from the Bagh Lingampally Minority Gurukula are suffering. This is a complete failure of the administration, “Harish Rao said.

“Revanth Reddy boasts about ‘Vision 2047’, but for these students, it has become ‘Poison 2047’. If you have any honesty left, ensure these children get a stomach-full of quality food. The students in the hospital are now terrified to go back to their hostels. Under KCR’s leadership, students were fed fine rice, but now they are forced to eat undercooked coarse rice (Doddu Biyyam) filled with insects,” he said.

The slogan ‘Telangana Rising’ exists only in TV and newspaper advertisements. The reality is that government school students are falling’ sick in hospitals. What is exactly rising in the state? Corruption is rising. Anarchy is rising. Arrogance and land encroachments are rising,” Harish Rao pointed out.