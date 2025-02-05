Live
Harish Rao Slams Congress Over Rythu Bharosa Implementation
Telangana MLA and BRS leader T. Harish Rao has criticized the Congress government for its selective implementation of the Rythu Bharosa scheme. He accused the ruling party of making grand claims while delivering minimal benefits to farmers.
Harish Rao pointed out that the scheme is limited to farmers with less than one acre of land, leaving out nearly 47 lakh farmers. “Congress has done very little but claims to have done a lot. What about the rest of the farmers who are excluded from this scheme?” he questioned.
The Rythu Bharosa scheme was a major poll promise of the Congress to support farmers financially. However, opposition leaders, including Harish Rao, argue that the government has failed to fulfill its commitment, leaving a large section of the farming community in distress.