Harish Rao warns nurses to join duties or face action

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday warned the protesting contract nurses of taking action if they cause inconvenience to people. He asked them to call off their protest.

Rao reviewed the issue with the concerned officials. He said nurses should withdraw their protest, as the government has conceded all their demands. It has already increased the salaries of nurses four times.

According to the officials, the minister had responded to the protest of nurses on March 28. Health secretary SAM Rizvi was directed to resolve their issues. Rizvi, along with the NIMS management representatives, had several rounds of discussions and assured a 30 per cent pay hike, pay slips, weightage in appointments, payment of arrears and chances in regular recruitment.

The government also provided maternity benefits to the NIMS contract nurses on the lines of government contract nurses. Responding positively to the demands of nurses, the government issued orders within 24 hours.

The Health minister said the nurses were taken as student interns in 2010 with a salary of Rs 8,000. After State formation their salary was increased four times and made Rs 32,000 a month. Their services were recognised as staff nurse contract services and given weightage in appointments.

With this process, services of about 80 nurses were regularised. "It is not good to cause inconvenience to patients by protesting even after their demands were met. The nurses have been asked to call off their protest and join duty or face action".