Hats off to sanitation staff for their invaluable services

Hanumakonda: Fororganising any grand event sanitation is a big challenge. And when the festivals like Medaram Jatara are conducted, it appear just impossible to keeping the venue clean and ensure nobody falls sick due to filth and garbage.

To ensure cleanliness during the grand Medaram Jatara, around 5,000 personnel—from senior officials to grassroots sanitation workers belonging to the Municipal, Panchayat Raj, and Health departments—are rendering round-the-clock services. They are continuously engaged in maintaining roads, public toilets, and overall sanitation to ensure a clean and healthy environment for devotees.

Officials stated that sanitation works begin nearly a month prior to the Jatara and will continue even after the event concludes. Health and sanitation workers have been deployed from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

District Panchayat Officers (DPOs), Divisional Panchayat Officers, MPDOs, MPOs, panchayat secretaries, and sanitation staff are working with dedication on a daily basis.

Sanitation activities include cleaning, bleaching, and maintaining hygiene at the Ammavari Gaddelu (temple premises), surrounding areas, administrative offices, officials’ residential zones, roadsides, and public toilets.

All precautionary measures are being taken to prevent health issues and ensure that devotees face no inconvenience.

Collected waste is being segregated and transported using special tractors, trolley autos, and other vehicles. Officials expressed happiness and satisfaction in being part of the Jatara services.

As part of the Jatara management, various sector-wise departments are performing their duties, including rural drinking water supply, health and sanitation, medical and health services, electricity, and other essential services to ensure the smooth conduct of the mega festival.

Sanitation work at the Jatara is being carried out in three shifts—morning, afternoon, and night. From the Panchayat Raj Department, around 7,000 to 8,000 staff members and officers have been working continuously for the past one month in connection with the Jatara. Our aim is to ensure a clean and hygienic environment without any garbage, providing comfort and convenience to the devotees and the public. All kinds of waste, including used food plates, leftover food items, plastic, and other discarded materials, are carefully collected, packed into plastic bags, and transported to the dumping yard by tractors.