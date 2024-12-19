HC directs BJP MP to face trial in criminal cases

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s single bench of Justice Kunuru Lakshman "dismissed" three criminal petitions filed by Dharmapuri Arvind, BJP MP (Nizamabad), seeking relief of "quash" of two FIRs registered against him in Banjara Hills PS and one FIR in Jubilee Hills PS, thereby directing him to “face trial” in the criminal cases registered by the police for passing derogatory and unparliamentary remarks against the then CM K Chandrashekar Rao.

The judge refused to grant "relief" to MP, but "dispensed" his appearance before the trial court. At the same time, he directed the petitioner to appear before the trial court, when it summons him.

Justice Lakshman dealt with the petitions--filed by de facto complainants, seeking a direction to the police to initiate stringent action against the MP for using derogatory and demeaning words against KCR during a press meet on November 8, 2021.

The de facto complainants stated that such a depreciating and denigrating language used by the MP insults the dignity and prestige of the CM and escalates hatred among various parties and categories

Based on the complaints, two cases in the Banjara Hills PS and one case in Jubilee PS were registered (crime no. 4/2022, 5/2022 and c.no. 387/2023) for the offences U/s. 504, 505(2), 506 of IPC, pending before the Special Judicial First Class Magistrate for Excise, Hyderabad.

Court grants “anticipatory bail” to accused in Lagacharla incident

On Wednesday, Justice Lakshman granted “anticipatory bail” to the six accused in “Lagacharla” incident, but directed them to appear before the Bomraspet police, Vikarabad district, once a week. He further directed them to cooperate in the investigation and disposed of the criminal petition. The judge was dealing with the criminal petition filed by Pathlavath Gopal Naik and five others, all agriculturists, residents of Lagacharla. The petitioners are accused in the “Lagacharla incident”, wherein they are charged with offences of creating hindrance and obstacle for officials from performing their legitimate duty on October 25, who were in Lagacharla to discuss acquisition of petitioners’ land for setting up a Pharma City in the district. The petitioners were also further charged with offences of harming officials by entering into an altercation with the RDO and the collector. While dealing with another criminal petition filed by Kavali Shekar, a retired army jawan of Lagacharla, Justice Lakshman directed the police “not to arrest the petitioner”, but directed the police to go ahead with the investigation; disposed of the petition. The petitioner, who is A-33 in crime no. 153/2024 on the file of Bomraspet PS, is also charged with creating hurdles for officials in Lagacharla from performing duty and sought stay of all further proceedings in FIR No. 153 of 2024 dated November 11, 2024, registered by the police, including arrest.

‘Don’t distribute cheques to beneficiaries without participation of MLA’

On Wednesday the HC single bench of Justice T Madhavi Devi heard the petition filed by Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Sivaiahgari Krishna Rao for ignoring him in distribution of cheques to selected beneficiaries as per policy envisaged in GO 18, BC-Welfare (OP) department, dt June.29, 2016 and GO 25 Minorities Welfare (Estt I) department dt. July 16, as illegal. The petitioner’s counsel M Roopender submitted that authorities are involving the defeated candidates for distribution of cheques on behalf of the government whereas the petitioner, who is elected, should be involved as per GOs. Justice Devi directed the authorities not to distribute cheques of any kind to beneficiaries without participation of the constituency MLA i.e., the petitioner till December 23, 2024. Hearing in the case was adjourned to December 23.