HC dismisses writ seeking direction to OU police to register FIR against CM Revanth

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s single bench of Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy on Tuesday dismissed the writ filed by students of the Osmania University, seeking a direction to the OU police to register a FIR against CM A Revanth Reddy on the ground that they don’t have locus standi to file such petition.

Justice Reddy was adjudicating the writ filed by Chatari Dasarath and five other students pursuing higher study in the university and residing in various hostels, seeking a direction to the City Commissioner of Police to register a case against the CM for circulating a purported, fake and fabricated notice on his official Twitter account, which was allegedly issued by the OU Chief Warden on closure of the OU hostels due to shortage of water and power.

Mamidi Roopender, counsel for the petitioners, informed the court that the Twitter account of the CM had circulated a fake and fabricated video which said the OU Chief Warden issued a circular, which purportedly carried instructions that the hostels will be closed in May as there was acute shortage of water and power whereas the original circular dated May12 said the hostels will be closed for summer Vacation. Circulation of the fake circular on the CM’s Twitter has led to misleading people of Telangana.

Justice Reddy, after hearing the counsel and Additional A-G Tera Rajnikanth Reddy, dismissed the writ on the ground that the students don’t have any locus standi to file the petition as the OU police had already registered a crime on the issue, which is under investigation.