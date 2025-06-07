Live
Health check-up camp launched in civic office
Gadwal: As part of 100-Day Action Plan, a health check-up camp was organised at the Aija Municipal Office on Friday. This initiative was spearheaded by Municipal Commissioner CH Saidulu, in coordination with Medical Officer Dr Kiran Kumar.
Commissioner Saidulu emphasized that the State government is implementing the 100-Day Plan with a strong focus on welfare and health across departments. He announced that every Friday, a health camp will be conducted within the municipal office premises, exclusively for sanitation workers, water supply staff, electrical department employees, revenue staff, and other municipal officers. The camp includes basic health screenings such as blood pressure (BP) and blood sugar (diabetes) tests.
The Commissioner also mentioned that those already diagnosed with conditions such as hypertension or diabetes will be provided with necessary medications, and if required, will be referred to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) for further lab testing and consultation.
The event witnessed active participation from key personnel, including: Lakshanna, Senior Municipal Assistant.