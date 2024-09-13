Health Department Conducts Awareness Seminar on Suicide Prevention and Seasonal Diseases for Students

Nagar Kurnool: An awareness program on suicide prevention and seasonal diseases was organized for students at the Government Science Degree College, Nagarkurnool District, under the supervision of the Health Department. The event was attended by In-charge DMHO, Dr. Srinivasulu, and Deputy DMHO, Dr. Venkat Das, who educated the students on these issues.



They mentioned that in recent times, the youth in India are increasingly suffering from mental stress. They emphasized that every problem has a solution and advised students to follow the right path to overcome challenges rather than resorting to suicide. They highlighted that suicide not only harms the individual but also has no benefit to their family or society. They encouraged students to stay mentally strong, assuring them that problems would eventually resolve themselves.

For anyone facing mental issues, they suggested calling 14416 for advice and guidance. They warned against taking drastic steps like suicide over minor issues and provided several examples to clarify this point. They reminded the students that life is very valuable and should not be lost in a moment of impulsiveness.

Furthermore, they noted the rise in seasonal diseases, urging students to maintain personal and environmental cleanliness to prevent their occurrence. They specifically warned about diseases spread by mosquitoes, such as dengue, chikungunya, and malaria, and advised students to eliminate standing water in their surroundings. They also recommended filtering water before drinking it.

Every student was instructed to participate in a “Dry Day” program every Friday by ensuring there is no stagnant water around their homes and surroundings, which would help prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. By doing so, the spread of infectious diseases could be significantly reduced.

The program was attended by the college principal, Qamar Shajahan Sultana, Women's Empowerment Officer Umadevi, PO-NCD Dr. Krishnamohan, Dr. Neeraj, along with health department officials R. Srinivasulu, Vijay Kumar, supervisors, health workers, ASHA workers, and college staff.