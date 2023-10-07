Health is Wealth: Nutritious delight in the mornings

Wanaparthy: In a joyous occasion, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy implemented the ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ at the 18th Ward Zilla Parishad High School of Wanaparthy town on Friday. Much to the delight of the children, the minister along District Collector Tejas Nanda Lal Pawar, Zilla Parishad Chairman R Lok Nath Reddy, faculty, and others had breakfast with everyone.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said, “This is another revolution in the education system at government schools.” Explaining the purpose of the scheme, he mentioned that it was important for youngsters to understand the significance of nutrition, and that the lack of breakfast regularly would lead to weakness.

The minister took the opportunity to interact with the schoolchildren on the occasion, asking them spot quiz questions. One such question that awarded an eighth class English Media student a prize of Rs 1,000 was, “What is the one problem that is found only in India and nowhere else in the world?” To which, the girl, Nazira replied, “Caste system.”

Commenting on the state of government education system, he said, “This has been greatly strengthened and the attendance rate of students and the quality of education has increased due to the provision of infrastructure in government schools under the authority of our town.”

He opined that if the education and medical system are strengthened, the financial burden of the people would be completely removed.

In Later, Dr L Muralidhar and Dr Sharada from the public hospital distributed an OR plant (clean drinking water machine) to the school. In addition, Bathukamma sarees were also distributed to the women present on the occasion.

Additional Collector YS Tirupati Rao, Municipal Chairman Gattu Yadav, Vice Chairman Vakiti Sridhar, Market Committee Chairman Palusa Ramesh Goud, Library Chairman Lakshmaiah, 18th Ward Councilor Gandham Satyamma, Patashala Principal Chandrasekhara, other public representatives, officials, teachers and students participated in the success of this event.

Nutritious start at Rotary Nagar Govt High School

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar launched the ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme’ at the Government High School of Rotary Nagar in the city on Friday.



Participating in the landmark occasion, the minister had breakfast with the schoolchildren and shared a few laughs with them. In turn, the students expressed their happiness at the fun-filled interaction with the minister and other officials.

Addressing the gathering, the Puvvada said, “The primary objective of the ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ in Telangana is to offer students not only quality education but also a nutritious start to their day. Today the scheme got launched in a few schools and after Dasara vacations, it will be extended to remaining government schools.”

According to the menu, students from Class 1 to 10 will be given two meal options to choose from during school days. “This includes idly, sambar, pongal, upma and chutney are some of the dishes that have been included in the menu,” he shared.

District Collector VP Gautham, Commissioner of Municipal Adarsh Surabhi, DEO Somashekar Sharma and other officers participated in the programme.