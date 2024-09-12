Health Minister chairs review meet on public health

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Wednesday directed the officials to gather the information regarding the health details of the family members of 83.04 lakh families in rural and urban areas and record them in digital form in the mobile application.

The Health Minister chaired a high-level review meeting on the public health profile where he asked the officials to collect the data as per the 2011 census. He directed them to enter personal details and health history records in the app. The Minister wanted the officials to make the programme a success with sincerity and keeping in mind the future health needs of the people of the state.

In rural areas, ASHA ANMs should go to every house to collect the details of their family members and enter them in the app, the Minister advised.

He inquired about the suggestions and advice of the representatives of the private hospitals who participated in this programme. The minister directed the officers to note down the suggestions and advice given.