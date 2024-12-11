Health officials inspect scanning centres in Sircilla

Sircilla: The district Medical and Health officials made surprise inspections of scanning centres in Sircilla town on Tuesday.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr M Vasantha Rao, Deputy Medical Officer Dr Angelina Alfred, NGO Chintoj Bhaskar, Legal Adviser Shanti Prakash Shukla and Deputy DM&HO Rajkumar, HE Balayya Monitoring Committee conducted inspections of the scanning centers.

They checked the records, scanning machines in accordance with the provisions of the PCPND Act. According to the radiologist and prenatal fetal scanning tests Dr. Anjali Alfred suggested to the organisers of the scanning centres that they should display the PCP NDT boards and registration certificates on the walls to conduct the tests under the guidance of gynecologist doctors.

If it is proved that the sex detection tests are conducted, a fine of Rs 1,000 and three years imprisonment will be imposed, the officials warned.

district Medical and Health officials made surprise inspections of scanning centres in Sircilla town on Tuesday