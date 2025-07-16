Healthcare made accessible for tribals

Kothagudem: As part of their efforts to strengthen accessible healthcare in remote tribal regions, the government has initiated the setup of container sub-centres in Bhadradri Kothagudem district particularly in flood-prone and hard-to-reach areas.

It may be mentioned here that container sub-centre services have already been made accessible in Mulugu district’s Tadvai and Kannaigudem mandals earlier as part of.

Four PHCs have recently been established in the district as part of this strategy to offer healthcare in outlying areas. There are now four container sub-centres.

At the sub-centers governed by the PHCs of Allapalli, Gundala, Parnasala, and Vinayakapuram, more container sub-centers are being established. Accordingly, a container sub-center has been established at Allapalli Mandal, adjacent to the Markodu sub-center. Similar arrangements are being made for container sub-centres elsewhere. In isolated parts of the Bhadradri district, streams and canals overflow during the rainy season, causing traffic jams. Similar problems occur throughout the Godavari river basin. In these circumstances, it is impossible to serve majority of patients during crises because the sub-centers only have one bed available. However, three beds will be available in the container sub-centre once it is established. Medications, supplies, and immunisation’s needed for basic care will be available. According to medical sources, container sub-centres have been established close to places where transportation facilities are challenging to access. “Every facility is provided by us,” informed Dr Jayalakshmi, DMHO. “In the district’s four designated zones, we are establishing container hospitals complete with amenities.”

“The goal of the government is to ensure that the tribal people have no trouble accessing healthcare. People in isolated tribal settlements who are unable to cross streams and bends would benefit greatly from these container hospitals, which will also help prevent seasonal infections that arise during the rainy season,” she said. “We will always have special personnel and medications in these. They are being built right now,” added the doctor.

“By establishing a container hospital in our hamlet, it appears that the difficulties have been overcome. This hospital has helped people from nearby villages like Elagalagadda, Gannapuram, Takkellagudem, Kommugudem, Venkatapuram, and China Venkatapuram. They had to travel to the Gundala mandal center, even for a little employment. Those difficulties will no longer exist,” said G Ramulu, from Gundala village.