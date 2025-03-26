Heated exchange in Telangana Assembly over KTR's comments

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly witnessed a heated debate after comments made by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) sparked controversy. KTR alleged that Congress leaders were demanding a 30% commission for approving work contracts, leading to strong objections from the ruling party members.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other Congress legislators expressed severe discontent over KTR's remarks. Bhatti Vikramarka warned BRS members to exercise restraint in their speech. This led to further objections from BRS members, intensifying the commotion in the Assembly.

Challenging KTR, Bhatti Vikramarka demanded proof to substantiate his claims. He insisted that KTR either provide evidence or apologise in the Assembly. Criticising the BRS leader, Bhatti Vikramarka accused him of misleading not just the Assembly but also the state.

In response, the speaker announced that KTR’s comments would be removed from the official records. Following this, BRS members staged a walkout from the Assembly and protested at the entrance, chanting slogans against the Congress government, referring to it as a "20-30% government."