Heavy inflow continues at NSP

Nagarjuna Sagar: The Nagarjuna Sagar Project is witnessing heavy inflows, turning the reservoir into a near brimming state. In response to the continuous surge of floodwaters, authorities have lifted 20 crest gates to release water downstream.

According to project officials, crest gates have been raised by 5 ft and the remaining 2 gates by 10 ft to manage the excess inflow. As a result, around 2,09,632 cusecs of water is being released downstream from the reservoir.

The full reservoir level (FRL) of the project is 590 ft, while the present water level is at 585.10 ft. Against a total storage capacity of 312.0450 TMCs, the current water storage is recorded at 296.7235 TMCs.

Meanwhile, hydropower generation is actively continuing at the Nagarjuna Sagar hydroelectric station, utilizing the strong water flow effectively. Officials remain vigilant and are closely monitoring the situation to manage the inflows and ensure the safety of the dam and downstream regions.