Heavy Rain Hits Hyderabad, Officials Urged to Ensure Public Safety

Hyderabad has been experiencing heavy rainfall since early morning, prompting Jalmandali Managing Director Ashok Reddy to alert officials to take preventive measures in order to minimise inconvenience for residents. He emphasised the importance of identifying manholes prone to sewage overflow and implementing necessary precautions. Warning signs are to be installed near manholes in flood-affected areas, and sewer supervisors will be stationed near deep manholes.

Reddy urged citizens not to open manhole covers under any circumstances and reminded them to contact the Jalmandali helpline at 155313 for emergencies. With the gates of the twin reservoirs being lifted, he stressed the need for Jalmandali officials to remain vigilant.

The heavy rains in the city are attributed to the impact of Cyclone Montha, which has been affecting several regions in Telangana over the past few days. Residents of Hyderabad are currently facing significant challenges, as roads have turned into ponds, manholes are overflowing, and numerous colonies are experiencing waterlogging. Traffic has also come to a standstill in various areas, causing further difficulties for motorists.

The rainfall has been particularly intense in locales such as Gachibowli, Khajaguda, Nanakramguda, Musheerabad, RTC Cross Roads, Gandhinagar, Kavadiguda, Bholakpur, Amberpet, Kacheguda, Nallakunta, Barkatpura, BN Reddynagar, Mirpet, Balapur, Badangpet, Maheshwaram, Thukkuguda, Pahadisharif, Jawaharnagar, Chikkadapalli, Baglingampalli, and Domalaguda. Officials are advising residents in low-lying areas to remain alert as the rainfall continues across the city.