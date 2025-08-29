Live
Heavy rainfall forecasted for six districts in Telangana
The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall across six districts in Telangana due to shifting surface circulation patterns. Moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are primarily responsible for the anticipated downpours.
Particularly, the districts of Kamareddy, Medak, and Siddipet are expected to experience very heavy rainfall, influenced by a high-pressure system over Kamareddy. A low-pressure area in central Chhattisgarh is also contributing to the adverse weather conditions.
In recent hours, Kamareddy has been significantly affected, receiving up to 20 cm of rain in the last 24-48 hours, with total rainfall reaching 60 cm. Meanwhile, Siddipet has recorded over 20 cm, and Medak has seen up to 30 cm of rainfall.
Residents are advised to remain vigilant as weather conditions are expected to continue deteriorating in the coming days.