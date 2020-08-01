Hyderabad: Heavy rains continue to lash Hyderabad with the monsoon turning active in Telangana. On Saturday, the city witnessed downpour at several places till 3 pm.



According to Telangana State Development Planning Society, Kukatpally has received the highest rainfall of 48.5 mm followed by Khairatabad (44.5 mm), Srinagar Colony (43.8 mm) and Hafeezpet (43.3 mm). In the last 24 hours, Alwal recorded the highest rainfall in Hyderabad at 29.2 mm while Dichpalle in Nizamabad district received 52.1 mm of rainfall across the state.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in isolated parts of the state in the next three days. The weatherman attributed the reason to the formation of the trough from 1.5 km from sea-level from Marathwada to North Tamil Nadu covering interior Karnataka. There is a formation of a low-pressure area over the northern region of Bay of Bengal on August 4 which result in the rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm.

Northern and Southern parts of coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema are also likely to witness light to moderate rainfall for the next two days.



