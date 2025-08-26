Heavy rains expected in Telangana for next two days

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall across several districts of Telangana on Tuesday and Wednesday. A surface depression formed in the northwest Bay of Bengal is anticipated to develop into a low-pressure area within 24 hours, coupled with an ongoing monsoon trough. These conditions are expected to bring heavy showers to Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, and Warangal districts. Other regions are likely to experience moderate rain with thunder, lightning, and winds gusting at 30-40 kmph.

Meanwhile, temperatures across the state have slightly risen as rainfall has subsided over the past five days. As August nears its end, rainfall deficiency persists in ten districts of Telangana, with the state-wide average percentage decreasing. Despite record heavy rains earlier in the month, which elevated the average to 14 percent above normal by the 18th, rainfall has since declined, leading to a nine percent deficit by Monday.

Nirmal district received only 44 percent of its normal rainfall, while Peddapalli recorded 21 percent. Other districts with significant deficits include Jayashankar Bhupalpally (13%), Nalgonda (13%), Nizamabad (12%), Jagityal (12%), Rajanna Sircilla (11%), Mancherial (10%), Sangareddy (6%), and Medchal Malkajgiri (4%).