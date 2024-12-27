Heightened Security for Allu Arjun’s Virtual Court Hearing Amid Sandhya Theatre Case

Hyderabad: Due to growing security concerns, actor Allu Arjun will attend his bail hearing virtually at the Nampally Court today. The court appearance, related to the tragic Sandhya Theatre stampede, will take place after 11 a.m. via video conference, following a request from his legal team.

With protests taking place outside his residence and tensions running high, the police have taken extensive measures to ensure public safety and order. In response, authorities have deployed one Additional DCP, three ACPs, five police inspectors, eight Sub Inspectors, and a significant number of constables around the courthouse. Only individuals directly involved in the case will be permitted inside, as part of strict security protocols.

Allu Arjun’s lawyers had earlier requested for regular bail, prompting the court to seek his physical presence. However, given the safety concerns surrounding the actor, the court approved his virtual appearance. This decision aims to avoid any potential confrontations, ensuring that proceedings continue smoothly.

As the hearing unfolds online, both the actor’s legal team and the public await the outcome, with the heightened security underscoring the seriousness with which authorities are addressing the case and safeguarding all parties involved.