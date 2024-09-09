High-Level Team Reaches Sringeri to Seek Approval for Vemulawada Temple Development Works

Following the directions of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, a high-level delegation has arrived in Sringeri to seek approval from the Sringeri Peetham for the commencement of development works at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada.

The delegation includes Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas, the Chief Minister’s Special Officer (OSD) Vemula Srinivasulu, Rajanna Devasthanam Executive Officer (EO) Vinod Reddy, Endowments Department Architect Vallinayagam, Sringeri Peetham Telangana representative Radhakrishna, along with temple officials and priests.

It is already known that the state government allocated ₹50 crore in the annual budget for the development of the Vemulawada Rajanna Temple. During a meeting with the Chief Minister on August 30 at the Secretariat, the temple priests and officials, led by MLA Aadi Srinivas, discussed the necessity of obtaining approval from Sringeri Peetham for the works. The Chief Minister immediately directed the team to proceed with securing the necessary permissions and begin the development activities.

With this approval, the government aims to expedite the improvement and renovation of the historic temple, ensuring better facilities for devotees and preserving the sanctity of the site.