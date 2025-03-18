Hill Shrine Lord Answers Devotees’ Prayers… Finally, TTD to open doors for TG public reps letters from March 24

Hyderabad: Finally, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities have agreed to accept recommendation letters from public representatives from Telangana from March 24 onwards. The TTD has issued a statement on Monday stating that it would be accepting the recommendation letters for darshan from the public representatives of Telangana from March 24. The TTD has said that the decision comes after the orders of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The recommendation letters by the Telangana public representatives would be accepted only on Sundays and Mondays (for darshan on Mondays and Tuesdays). Only one letter per day would be accepted from each public representative, and each letter can accommodate only five devotees.

It may be mentioned here that The Hans India had published an article on Monday on lack of decision by the TTD even after the passing of two and half months since the AP CM had written a letter to his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy.













Presently, the letters of public representatives from Andhra Pradesh were being accepted on Sundays for VIP Break Darshan on Mondays. From now onwards, the recommendation letters from AP public representatives would be taken on Saturday for darshan on Sunday. The TTD has said that it has taken this decision based on availability of accommodation facilities and darshan time of other devotees in Tirumala. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has urged the devotees to keep this in mind and support the TTD.

Endowments Minister Konda Surekha thanked the AP CM Chandrababu Naidu for accepting the recommendation letters from Telangana public representatives. Surekha had recently written a letter to AP Chief Minister on the same issue. She expressed happiness over the AP government’s response. Earlier in the day, during the chit chat with the media, the Minister said that TTD had autonomy but the Yadagirigutta Board will be under government’s control. “When the AP CM comes to Hyderabad I will ask Chandrababu to allow the TTD recommendation letters. Don’t know why they have stopped our letters. We are not giving letters indiscriminately. It is not proper to raise objections in case of the devotional darshans,” the Minister had said before the decision had come from TTD.