Hindu orgs give bandh call today protesting Shamshabad temple vandalism

Hyderabad: In protest against the vandalism at a temple in Airport colony, Shamshabad, various Hindu organisations have given a bandh call in the Shamshabad municipality on Wednesday. The organisations urged the people to voluntarily observe bandh and demanded the arrest of those responsible for damaging idols of deities in the temple.

On Tuesday, they held a protest and burnt an effigy of the terrorist at the Shamshabad bus stand. They demanded the death penalty for the individual responsible for the desecration and unravelled the conspiracy behind the continuous attacks on the temples in the city.

The protestors raised slogans against the government for failing to stop the attacks on the temples in the State and wanted an impartial investigation into the continuing attacks.

The police confirmed that one accused has been taken into custody for questioning with the help of locals; however, no details on him have been revealed. CCTV footage is being reviewed, and a probe into the incident is underway.

The police geared up for the Shamshabad municipality bandh to be observed on Wednesday. Additional forces are being sent to Shamshabad police station and RGI Airport police station for the bandobast arrangements.

On Tuesday morning, when the priest arrived to perform the pooja, several idols had been damaged. According to the priest, the miscreants reportedly opened the temple gate and damaged the idols with stones.