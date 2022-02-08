Hit back at TRS critics: Errabelli

Jangaon: The TRS cadres should be aggressive in retorting the BJP leaders' allegations and accusations against the party, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Speaking at a meeting in Station Ghanpur on Monday, he said that BJP which failed to fulfill the assurances given under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014 has no right to criticise the TRS Government. "The BJP leaders should retrospect whether the States in which they were in power were implementing the welfare and developmental programmes being carried in Telangana? It's time for the TRS cadres to hit back at the critics," Errabelli said. Development is the mantra for the TRS leaders if their BJP counterparts criticise them, he said.

The Centre which showers awards on welfare and developmental programmes being implemented by the Telangana Government is averse to giving funds, Errabelli added. "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's public meeting at Jangaon could well be a lesson to the BJP," Errabelli said, appealing to people to make it a huge success.

Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod criticised the Centre for ignoring the scheduled castes and tribes. "It's unfortunate that the Centre didn't even allocate funds in its latest budget as much as Telangana government was doing for the SCs and STs," Rathod said. She also found fault with the Centre for its failure to categorise SCs and increasing quota for the SCs and STs. Jangaon will be turned into Medaram on February 11, Rathod said, predicting a huge turnout to the public meeting.

Palla Rajeshwar Reddy alleged that the BJP-led Central government has always meted out step-motherly treatment to Telangana. The BJP is blind to the development in Telangana, he said, referring to the irrigation facilities and administrative changes brought in by the TRS government. Palla advised BJP State president Bandi Sanjay to hold his horses while criticising KCR. The TRS cadres will not spare if Sanjay continues his insane attack against KCR, he said. He also criticised the Congress for its baseless allegations against the TRS government. Telangana is in the forefront of other States in the country on the agricultural front, he said.

Later, the Ministers inspected the venue for the public meeting at Jangaon. Errabelli said that at least one lakh people would attend the public meeting. He said that arrangements are in place for the inauguration of the Integrated Collectorate Complex and TRS party office.

Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah, Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Gydari Balamallu and K Vasudeva Reddy were among others present.