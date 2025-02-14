HKMCF breakfast scheme a hit in CM Revanth’s turf

Hyderabad: The breakfast scheme introduced in more than 300 government schools in Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s Assembly Constituency Kodangal has drawn good results as the student's attendance has increased significantly. The scheme-implementing organisation, Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation (HKMCF), provides nutritious food that helps the students to be healthier and also reduces the burden on poor families to feed their children regularly.

This scheme stands as a role model for others to initiate it across all Telangana government schools. This initiative is been benefiting approximately 28,000 students from 312 government schools across Kodangal, Bomraspet, Dudyal, and Doulatabad mandals in Vikarabad district, as well as Gundumal, Kosgi, Kothapally, and Maddur mandals in Narayanpet district. Through the centralised kitchen that was launched last year in the month of December breakfast is been distributed to the students. As a result, daily attendance has significantly improved, and the initiative has received a positive response. It is also expected to boost enrollments in government schools.

Officials stated that the centralised community kitchen for this scheme is equipped with advanced technology, allowing rice for 1,000 students to be cooked in just 15 minutes and flavorful sambar for 5,000 students to be prepared within 2 hours. The idli-making machine produces approximately 1,020 hot idlis in 15 minutes, while the puri-making machine can make 2,000 puris in an hour. This Kitchen is a joint effort of the government of Telangana and various renowned organisations as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The government of Telangana allocated 22,000 sq ft of space for setting up of a shed for the centralised community kitchen at its agricultural market yard at Kodanga. Along with hot and hygiene, the charitable foundation has curated the menu in such a way that the students are receiving all the nutrients including protein, carbohydrates, and minerals. The breakfast menu is carefully designed to offer a variety of delicious and nutritious meals throughout the week. It includes idli with sambar on Monday, poori with aloo kurma on Tuesday, upma with sambar on Wednesday, millet idli with sambar on Thursday, uggani or pongal with chutney on Friday, and bonda with chutney on Saturday. According to sources, expanding this initiative across the state would be highly beneficial. It would be even more effective if the State government implemented such a programme under various CSR initiatives. Apart from this, HKMCF is a registered Trust (initiated by Hare Krishna Movement – Hyderabad) with operations spread across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With the sole vision that nobody should go hungry within a 10-mile radius of their centre, the Trust has served cumulative meals of about 16 crore, benefitting lakhs of beneficiaries over the past 11 years.