HMRL seeks public suggestions over fixation of metro ticket fare

Hyderabad: In the latest updates regarding the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, the officials HMRL has asked suggestions from the general public about revision of ticket fares. Currently, the minimum fare from one station to another is Rs 10 and the maximum fare can go up to Rs 60.



The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs constituted a Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) to recommend ticket price revision for Hyderabad metro and the panel accordingly invited passenger suggestions.

Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted: "Fare Fixation Committee, headed by Retd High Court Judge, is set up to take a decision on revision of Metro rail fare. You are welcome to offer your suggestions."

— Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) October 30, 2022

Passengers have been asked to send their suggestions by November 15 to [email protected] or by post to The Chairman, Fare Fixation Committee, Metro Rail Bhavan, Begumpet, Secunderabad – 500003.



In the meantime, the Metro has recently extended its service timing till 11 pm as it is seeing high traffic from all stations. Earlier, the last train was at 10:45 pm.