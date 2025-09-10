Hold Group-I exams afresh, urges KTR

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government over the irregularities in the TGPSC Group-I examinations and demanded forming a judicial commission on the examination irregularities.

The BRS leader said that in line with the aspirations of the students, the government must conduct the exam afresh and admit that large-scale malpractice had indeed taken place as noted by the High Court.

Rama Rao demanded that the inquiry be led by a sitting or retired High Court or Supreme Court judge so that all irregularities can be brought to light. He further stated that those who sold jobs and the brokers who exploited unemployed youth must be exposed and punished.

The BRS leader accused the Congress of committing the ‘biggest betrayal of the century’ against unemployed youth. He recalled how Rahul Gandhi had personally promised two lakh government jobs within the first year, a promise that convinced thousands of job aspirants and their families to vote for Congress. “Instead of fulfilling their promise, the government betrayed the youth with false assurances of a job calendar,” he said.

KTR contrasted this with the earlier KCR government, which had immediately cancelled exams when paper leaks came to light to protect students’ interests. In contrast, he said, the present Congress regime irresponsibly added just 63 posts to 500 and conducted the Group-I exams in a haphazard manner. This has led to grave injustice especially to SC, ST, BC, Minority and Telugu-medium students. He reminded that even when aspirants raised serious concerns, the Congress government ignored them and moved forward arrogantly. The High Court, however, had now taken note of all these lapses and delivered a historic judgment, vindicating the students’ fight. KTR said, “Do not indulge in petty politics at the cost of students’ future. Remember, it is because of their votes that you are in power.”

KTR demanded that the government not hide behind re-evaluation but instead conduct a fresh Group-I exam. He insisted on the establishment of a Judicial Commission to investigate TGPSC corruption and disorderly exam conduct.

He also called for a special Assembly session to deliberate on the employment issue, pointing out that ministers and the Chief Minister were giving contradictory figures about job recruitments.

KTR congratulated the students who fought relentlessly against the irregularities and said their struggle had resulted in justice through the courts.

He demanded that all false cases filed against students during their protests be withdrawn immediately, warning that suppressing unemployed youth is against the spirit of democracy.