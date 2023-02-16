Hold your horses: Revanth Reddy to party leaders

Jangaon: One has to toe the party line no matter how big a leader he or she may be, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said, reacting to senior party leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy's comments. The Bhongir MP, speaking to media persons in Delhi on Tuesday, had predicted a hung Assembly in Telangana and said that BRS will have to join hands with the Congress to form the government. His comments had created a flutter in State politics.

Revanth Reddy, who is in Palakurthi constituency as part of Hath-Se-Hath Jodo Yatra, on Wednesday, said that whoever it may be should not say anything that hurts the party prospects in the next elections. "Undoubtedly, the Congress will emerge as the single largest party in the State. Hence, the party leaders should not create any chaos with their personal opinions," Revanth said.

He also recalled that Rahul Gandhi had already made it clear during a public meeting in Warangal that there would be no poll alliance with the BRS. The party high command will take disciplinary action if the leaders fail to hold their horses, he added.

Referring to the local politics, Revanth said that the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao is mired in corruption. "Taking inspiration from freedom fighter Chakali Ilamma, the people in Palakurthi will end the regime of feudal lords. The problems faced by the people indicate that still there are traces of feudal system in Telangana," he added.

Farmers raised quite a few issues such as crop loan waiver, power outages etc., Revanth said. He assured the people of taking care of their problems after the Congress returns to power. Senior leaders Ponnam Prabhakar, Janga Raghava Reddy and former Zilla Parishad Chairperson L Dhanwanthi were among others present.